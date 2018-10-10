Torlys to showcase lastest products at Domotex USA 2019

Chicago—Torlys, a Toronto-based manufacturer of hardwood, laminate, leather, cork and LVT flooring, has signed on to exhibit at Domotex USA 2019. Torlys will showcase its diverse lines of residential and commercial flooring, including its EverWood and CorkWood products, in Atlanta from Feb. 28 to March 2. The company also plans to showcase two new innovative flooring lines at the North American show.

“Our sister company in Portugal is a longtime Domotex Hannover exhibitor,” said Brian Gencher, vice president of marketing at Torlys. “We believe exhibiting at Domotex USA offers Torlys the chance to closely interact with our East Coast and Canadian clients, as well as to secure new customers in the U.S. Domotex USA 2019 nicely complements our existing show schedule.”

During Domotex USA 2019, Torlys will display its innovative, environmentally-friendly smart floors that feature CorkPlus Blue attached underlay. The underlay is infused with Microban antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of mold and mildew.

“Domotex USA will shine a spotlight on the latest innovations driving the floor covering marketplace in North America, and we are excited Torlys is joining the lineup of outstanding exhibitors,” said Donna Busse, show director of Domotex USA at Hannover Fairs USA. “The inaugural event will showcase how the industry is utilizing the latest floor covering production technologies to deliver beautiful, eco-friendly floors for the home.”