Torlys becomes Fuse Alliance preferred supplier

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Torlys has joined Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, as a preferred supplier.

“We are delighted to welcome Torlys to the Fuse family and to offer Torlys’ stunning product line to our members,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director at Fuse Alliance. “We strive to be a valuable resource to our network members and partnering with companies such as Torlys allows us to continue building a network of suppliers with quality, high-performing products, materials, and services.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Torlys, a global flooring company, has been delivering innovative flooring solutions to builders, property managers and home-owners for more than 30 years. With exclusive designs in vinyl, laminate, cork and hardwood, Torlys believes in creating the most beautiful, practical and environmentally responsible floors on the market.

“We are thrilled to be included in the Fuse Alliance Preferred Supplier Program,” said Jon Kronemeyer, national sales director, national accounts for Torlys. “Being a part of the Fuse network provides Torlys an additional way to support our customers and their business needs with our innovative flooring solutions.”