Tile of Spain manufacturers preview 2019 trends at Cersaie

Miami—Tile of Spain manufacturers returned once again to Italy for Cersaie, the international exhibition of ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings. The annual five-day event invited industry professionals to explore international manufacturers at The Europa Auditorium in Bologna.

As one of the major world powers in ceramic tile production and export, Spain is a regular participant in the show. Over 90 Spanish ceramic manufacturers showcased their latest collections as a preview of what is to come next year.

According to Tile of Spain manufacturers, ceramic tiles with geometric designs will play a major role in visual design of virtually every room in 2019. Inspired by the Art Deco movement of the 1920s and 1930s, these geometric shapes create attractive spaces and sophisticated environments while being sensitive to the nostalgia of the past eras.

What's more, colors that shy away from the traditional monochromatic hues are expected to be a big hit. These new tonalities are capable of completely transforming design by giving the allusion of a larger space while also playing on the reflections of natural light. For 2019 there are no favorite colors, but a commitment to a combination of all colors in the pursuit for more daring designs and stylistic experimentation.

Different textures and reliefs are also expected in 2019 in order to enhance the aesthetics of floors and walls. Weathered, high-gloss, volumetric, rugged and embossed finishes break the strict functionality of the material and turn ceramic tile into works of art.

Furthermore, collections based on elements from the past will still remain popular in 2019. Marble inspired ceramics seen year after year lend a sense of purity and infinitude. This year though, manufacturers are releasing collections in black, green and gray hues for a more dramatic and sophisticated feel. The classically traditional terrazzo inspired ceramics will also remain strong in 2019, but reinvents itself by experimenting with colors, shapes and sizes to suit every project.