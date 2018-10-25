The House of Joshua launches new Chevron collection

Irvine, Calif.—The House of Joshua (THJ) recently released its new Chevron collection, a precision-manufactured luxury vinyl flooring line. The 20-product collection features wood, solid color and artworks developed in the company’s California-based studio.

“We should celebrate LVT for its unlimited possibility,” said Michelle Lee, founder and CEO. “There are so many innovations and installation methods to explore with this flooring material. Our unique LVT Chevron collection emphasizes realism, artistic visuals, high definition printing technology and precision manufacturing processes.”

Created exclusively for interior designers and architects, the collection aims to answer client demands for chevron installations. The chevron cut flooring is ready to install right out of the box, creating a consistent and beautiful pattern.

THJ’s Chevron collection comes in a 4.53 x 27.17-inch format and features a 3mm thickness with 0.7mm wear layer. In addition, the collection is FloorScore and low-VOC certified.

For more information, visit: thjusa.com/product/chevron/.