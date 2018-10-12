Teknoflor not impacted by Chinese tariffs

Milwaukee—The Chinese tariffs will not affect any of Teknoflor’s commercial flooring products or its pricing. Teknoflor’s manufacturing is globally sourced from America, Germany, Finland and South Korea, which are not impacted in the latest tariffs.

“We are prepared to assist with commercial projects that have been negatively impacted,” said Jeff Collum, CEO and president, Teknoflor and Shannon Specialty Floors. “Our goal is to assist the consumer, end user and contractors with issues that may arise as tariffs drive price increases.”

Teknoflor has large inventory positions in the U.S. market and domestic LVT manufacturing with warehousing in California, Georgia and Wisconsin.

For more information, reach out to a local Teknoflor sales representative. Local representation can be found online at shannonspecialtyfloors.com/find-a-rep.