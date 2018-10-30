Tarkett launches Scale Study Series

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett unveils the Scale Study Series designed by Suzanne Tick for Tandus Centiva. The Scale Study Series is designed to meet today’s space needs and includes an integrated collection of soft surface (Correlate, Continuum and Metri II styles) and LVT flooring (Filament with Tarkett’s + Techtonic).

“Today’s designs don’t cover the floor plane with a single pattern or texture,” said Terry Mowers, vice president, commercial design, Tarkett North America. “Instead, we’re seeing a variety of surfaces come together in a way that promotes collaboration and flexibility in the space.”

Shifts in scale have become a necessity in order to embrace an openness and fluid movement between spaces. The Scale Study Series responds to this with four products that go from large to small, and from macrocosm to microcosm—open space to private space. This mix of scale and material gives designers a diverse toolkit they can rely on again and again.

“This series comprises four products that work together, reflecting the facades of Zaha Hadid, Luis Barragan and Frank Gehry’s architectural works and bringing those designs inside,” explained designer Suzanne Tick. “Two large scale graphics along with a solid texture and angled, abstract LVT offer flexibility in pricing without sacrificing design.”

Modular carpet tile and Powerbond constructions in which scale and color emerge from texture was an initial spark of inspiration for this collection, capturing the unique aesthetic of bold colors trapped within grooves of the carpet.

The diverse color palette includes light, medium and dark grays, a warm beige, a rich chocolate, a jewel-toned navy and unique gray/red and gray/blue colorations that are ideal for corporate branding and higher education facilities.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.