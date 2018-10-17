Tarkett introduces Melodia 3.0, Aria 3.0

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Melodia 3.0 and Aria 3.0, a homogeneous sheet and tile collection created by Johnsonite.

With an updated, soothing color palette and the strength and hygienic performance of homogeneous sheet, Melodia 3.0 and Aria 3.0 coordinate beautifully to create safer, more comfortable environments. These complementary visuals are combined with xr2 polyurethane technology to hide dirt, reduce maintenance and withstand high traffic with rolling loads. What’s more, low TVOCs contribute to better indoor air quality for ambient wellness in physical spaces.

Tarkett believes in placing people in the center of every space. Melodia and Aria are ideal flooring solutions for healthcare and education. Additionally, as part of Tarkett North America’s sustainability measures and commitment to people-friendly spaces that perform and inspire, Melodia and Aria contain 25.5% pre-consumer recycled content and are 100% recyclable through the Tarkett ReStart Reclamation Program. With TVOCs under 10μg/m3, these long-lasting solutions are also: FloorScore certified, phthalate-free (except recycled materials), NSF-332 Gold certified and ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 certified.

Melodia and Aria are designed to provide a balanced solution for the competing demands of every project—with special focus on durability, ease of maintenance, and lower total cost of ownership.

For more information, visit: tarkettna.com.