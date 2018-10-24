Shaw Industries wins W3 awards for acoustics innovation

Dalton—The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has recognized Shaw Industries Group with three W3 awards for digital excellence for its patent-pending, web-based acoustics tool, Sound Advisor.

Unveiled in 2018, Sound Advisor showcases the impact ceiling and floor construction, as well as flooring and underlayment selection, have on room acoustics. The web-based tool helps users make more informed design and interior product selection decisions by pairing a sound file of an actual, controlled IIC lab test with their selected specifications with the IIC rating and data. From more than 5,000 entries from around the globe, Sound Advisor was recognized as a silver award winner in the following categories: Advertising and Marketing Features – Sound Design,Websites – Construction, and Websites – Strange and Unusual.

“We are honored to be recognized by the AIVA,” said Jay Henry, Shaw Industries’ director of innovation. “Our cross-functional teams demonstrated the epitome of collaboration and creativity in addressing customer and market needs during the development of Sound Advisor.”

Shaw’s efforts stand to bring more science-based decision-making to building design, room design and product selection. The company’s research-centric approach will shape how its teams advise designers and facility managers through product selection and how Shaw develops innovative products in the future.

Sound Advisor can be accessed via the following branded sites with additional sites under development: Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors - Multifamily and USFloors.

“The creativity and quality of this season’s entries surpassed even our grandest expectations," said Derek Howard, director of the AIVA. "On behalf of the over 750 members of The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, we laud the talents and dedication of our winners showcased and commend all of this year’s entrants for their commitment to furthering the quality of the digital content we view.”