Shaw Industries named The Home Depot’s Environmental Partner of the Year

Atlanta—The Home Depot honored Shaw Industries with its Environmental Partner of the Year Award at its annual supplier partnership meeting on Oct. 2.

“The spaces where we live, work, play, learn and heal have a huge impact on our lives,” said Susan Farris, vice president of sustainability and corporate communications, Shaw Industries. “That’s why we’re committed to using safe ingredients and designing sustainable products. Our commitment to Cradle to Cradle design principles for the past 20 years is evidence of that.”

Today, almost 90% of the products Shaw manufactures are Cradle to Cradle Certified.Over the past five years, Shaw has invested $1.5 billion in new and existing operations to continually upgrade equipment and facilities to meet high safety and sustainability standards and to expand its capacity to meet ever-changing market demands. The Clear Path Recycling facility in Fayetteville, N.C., a joint venture between Shaw and DAK Americas, each year recycles plastic bottles into 100 million pounds of clear flake that is turned into new carpet fiber.

“Our focus on sustainability, innovation and product stewardship is evident in all that we do and we're honored to be recognized by The Home Depot for our efforts to create a better future for our customers, associates and communities,” Farris added.