Shannon Specialty Floors introduces rebates, pricing promotions

Milwaukee—Shannon Specialty Floors will run a rebate and price promotion through March 31, 2019 to assist its clients in recent tariff price increases and supply issues.

The new promotion includes a $3 to $4 rebate per square yard on featured in-stock SKUs in three of its best-selling sheet vinyl lines.In addition to the rebate promotion, the company has announced a price decrease on its Tuf Stuf Plank You Very Much sheet vinyl and its T3 luxury vinyl tile line.

“We hope that these rebates and price promotions can help those who have been negatively impacted by the current economic tariff situation,” said Jeff Collum, CEO and president, Teknoflor and Shannon Specialty Floors. “Our objective is to assist the consumer, end user and contractors with issues that may arise as tariffs drive price increases.”

For details, visit: shannonspecialtyfloors.com/find-a-rep.