Schönox’s Day tapped to lead role, expand partnership with Fuse

Florence, Ala.—In an effort to grow an even more customer- and project-specific focus, HPS Schönox has promoted Kris Day, national account manager, to key account manager for Fuse Commercial Flooring Alliance. This new position will expand Day’s responsibilities as well as strengthen Schönox’s partnership with Fuse.

“Understanding the local challenges each Fuse Alliance partner faces daily, Kris, with his knowledge, will provide synergies between HPS Schönox local regional business managers, the HPS Schönox technical team and each Fuse member around the country,” said Thomas Trissl, principal, HPS Schönox. “Many of the Fuse contractors know him in his current role. Before that, he was also a regional business manager.”

Geoff Gordon, executive of Fuse, is also pleased by this step and how the two companies can continue to expand their partnership. “I believe this will only make our relationship between Schönox and Fuse that much stronger,” Gordon said. “Schönox is the epitome of the perfect supplier; no one even comes close to the kind of support Fuse gets from this company. I’m thrilled by this development.”