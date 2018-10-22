Ruble joins Foss Floors as new vice president of sales

Rome, Ga.—Foss Floors has tapped Sam Ruble, industry veteran, as vice president of sales. Ruble will build and lead the sales organization as well as provide strategic direction to support the company’s continued rapid growth in the residential and commercial floor covering markets.

With a career spanning over 38 years in the floor covering industry, Ruble is a strong and dynamic leader in this field, according to Foss Floors. “Sam’s sales acumen and proven ability to build key relationships fit perfectly with our drive to provide our customers with the best overall experience and increase our presence in the flooring markets we serve,” said Brian Warren, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “He will play a major role as Foss continues to expand our products, innovations and capabilities to give our dealer base appealing flooring solutions that will help them grow and keep their businesses strong.”

Prior to joining Foss Floors, Ruble was vice president of sales for USFloors. He has also previously held executive sales management positions with the industry’s largest flooring manufacturers, including Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries and Beaulieu of America.

“We are excited to have Sam join the Foss Floors team,” Warren said. “He brings tremendous strength to our already best-in-class leadership talent. His depth of market expertise, industry connections, passion and leadership experience will be a driving force in shaping the company’s future and leading us into a new era of growth.”