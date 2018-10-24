Roppe Holding Company acquires new facility

Fostoria, Ohio—Roppe Holding Company (RHC), the parent company to commercial flooring leaders Roppe and Flexco, has recently acquired the 500K square-foot facility located adjacent to its original facility here.

“Acquiring this facility is part of our long-term business strategy to be the leading provider of domestically manufactured high-quality resilient flooring products and accessories,” said Bart Rogers, RHC vice president of sales and marketing. “We fully expect this investment to provide additional support to our distributor, national account and retail partners being challenged to meet the exploding commercial demand for design-driven products. We will be uniquely positioned to avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty non-U.S. flooring manufacturers are facing today.”

The intended use of the facility will initially be focused on new lines to support its market-leading wall base and accessories business as well as housing the new corporate headquarters. A state-of-the-art training and technical center is planned to ensure best-in-class flooring education for its sales teams, customer service teams and valued distributor partners’ sales, specification and marketing teams. As well, the vision for this space is to create a collaborative, interactive design solutions environment for architects, designers, contractors and Installers from within the industry. Additional manufacturing space will support RHC’s partnership with Nox Corporation by housing new lines dedicated to meet the growing demand for high-quality domestically produced next-generation LVT.

Learn more at roppe.com.