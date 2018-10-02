Raskin lines unaffected by tariff

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—The recently imposed tariff on goods imported from China is having a significant effect on much of the flooring industry due to inevitable price increases, particularly for vinyl flooring suppliers. While some of Raskin’s products are made in China, a number of its lines are manufactured elsewhere and are, therefore, completely unaffected by the tariff, thus avoiding price increases.

FloorNation has been made in the United States since it came on line in 2016. The proprietary designs are manufactured in Ohio, making for faster lead times and consistent pricing. FloorNation began with three wood collections—Freedom, Pride and Glory—and now also includes four Pride tile selections. The entire line features both traditional and fashion-forward options with the benefits of LVT—like easy maintenance, fast installation and comfort underfoot—across the board.

In addition, Raskin’s Loft, Liberty and R9 brands are also made in the U.S., while the Elevations brand is manufactured in Korea. These products are also free from the effects of the Chinese tariff. Raskin offers a full suite of products through diversified manufacturing, meaning customers and end users aren’t subject to the lead times and price changes that will now come into effect with products made in China.

Raskin is committed to providing top-quality luxury vinyl products that meet the design tastes and budget needs of any residential or commercial project. As a top manufacturer of LVT, Raskin remains agile and is able to fulfill customer needs while navigating a market that can change unexpectedly, like we’re seeing today. Raskin is proud to have representation at home and around the globe to help deliver unparalleled product.

