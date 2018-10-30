Patcraft introduces PVC-free resilient floor

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has introduced its first PVC-free resilient style, EcoSystem. Featuring two visuals within three styles, the EcoSystem designs offer coordinating plank and sheet products, both of which work well with the collection’s abstract tile style. According to the company, EcoSystem’s soothing colorways and organic designs contribute to a calming environment within commercial interiors.

The two visuals across the three styles can be used seamlessly together to create dynamic and diverse patterns. Patcraft’s Enrich plank and sheet resilient style offers classic and modern wood visuals that create a beautiful base for many project needs. The colors range from warm and traditional to cool and modern. The company’s new Meaning tile resilient style provides an abstract multi-directional pattern that serves the functional purpose of hiding scratches, scuffs and dirt, and also disguising seams. The subtle patterns, diverse colorways, and warm wood designs of EcoSystem resilient are optimized to create a calming influence within the built environment.

“The EcoSystem resilient designs offer a timeless, warm style while improving material sustainability credentials that ensure our products support our designer’s intention to create rich, nurturing spaces within the built environment,” said Shannon Cochran, Patcraft vice president, creative and design. “By exploring new and creative solutions, EcoSystem resilient enhances how flooring performs to help optimize performance in clinical and healthcare environments.”