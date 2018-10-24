Parterre Flooring Systems launches new luxury vinyl collection

Wilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems explores the use of luxury vinyl on both floor and wall applications with the launch of Avara Luxury Vinyl Floor & Wall. Designed to be versatile and evoke a sense of comfort and tranquility, Avara’s designs offer texture and depth—capturing the feeling of home in any living or commercial space.

The Avara 2mm collection includes 26 luxury vinyl designs—24 planks and two tiles—that were curated from the company’s current best-selling 3mm collections: Vertu, InGrained, Fused and Storri. The 24 plank designs are Class A fire rated for use on walls in commercial interiors and FloorScore certified. With a home-like ambiance in mind, Avara’s luxury vinyl options range from soft wood grains and contemporary planks to delicate stone looks—incorporating the resimercial trend often found in commercial design.

“Avara has an overall balance of color and tone—grays, browns and other neutrals in both warm and cool tones,” said Roche FitzGerald, Parterre product designer. “The designs chosen for the collection coordinate well together, whether mixing multiple products in one flooring installation or choosing two options for a complementary wall and floor pairing. Product with texture is key to creating movement on the wall without falling flat—Avara is a product that designers and even patrons will want to go up and feel for themselves.”

Twenty-two of the luxury vinyl flooring and luxury vinyl wall plank designs are 6 x 36 inches in size, the two Kennett designs are 7.25 x 48 inches and the luxury vinyl tile options are 12 x 24 inches. In addition to the 2mm dryback format, a selection of Avara designs are available in 5mm loose lay and 5mm rigid core click formats.