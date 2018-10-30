Next-gen visualization on display at Remodeling Show and DeckExpo

Novi, Mich.—The Remodeling Show and DeckExpo was the venue for the latest visualization technologies available to the industry. On display were next-generation visualization tools from Chameleon Power.

The Remodeling Show and DeckExpo brings together nearly 250 industry members to see and experience the latest tools, products and services for the residential construction industry. Chameleon Power, a leader in visualization technologies, utilized this forum to demonstrate its unique 3D, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mobile tools and technologies.

“The remodeling and deck industries represent significant growth opportunities for us,” said Dan Dempsey, president of Chameleon Power. “We’re eager to provide technologies that help remodelers sell and specify their services, and we were able to showcase our cutting-edge technologies at this event.”

Chameleon’s latest technologies include its 3D reprojection tool for visualizing 3D objects in a 2D photo.