New partnerships await 2018 NAFCD convention attendees

Chicago—The 2018 NAFCD Annual Convention is the premier event for strengthening partnerships between leading distributors and suppliers from the floor covering and installation supplies industries. This year’s event will take place Nov. 6-8 in Dallas.

The 2018 convention is expected to attract over 800 distribution professionals and feature over 200 suppliers hosting tabletop exhibits. Distributors in attendance at the convention have the opportunity to connect with current suppliers, identify new partners and explore new product distribution opportunities.

“Tabletops offer a semi-private and casual setting to establish and strengthen business networks,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. “Attendees are encouraged to reach out to each other ahead of time to set up appointments and business meetings, ensuring increased productivity during the event.”

The 2018 NAFCD Annual Convention is a time efficient and cost effective opportunity to connect with the major players in distribution. Additionally, the event is a forum to share best practices, get educated on distribution topics and stay abreast of distribution trends.

For more information, visit: distributorconvention.org/attendees.