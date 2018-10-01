NAFCD releases Cross-Industry Compensation, Benefits Report

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has released the 2018 NAFCD Cross-Industry Compensation and Benefits Report. The report provides a detailed analysis of key compensation and benefits related statistics for the distribution industry. The results are based on confidential surveys from 1,037 distribution companies, representing nearly 9,500 locations.

The survey was compiled, tabulated and analyzed by Industry Insights, an independent professional research and analytics firm that specializes in conducting compensation studies for associations.

The 2018 NAFCD Cross-Industry Compensation and Benefits Report represents the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date compensation and benefits data available. This report is designed to allow users to easily compare compensation levels and benefits policies with companies involved in wholesale distribution.

In addition to data on recruiting and retention, health care costs/trends, retirement benefits, vacations/PTO and holidays, sick and other leave, and sales practices, this report contains compensation-related statistics for common job titles in the industry, including:

Executive Level Positions

General & Administrative

Sales & Marketing

Operations/Warehouse

Information Technology

"The 2018 NAFCD Cross-Industry Compensation and Benefits Report provides enhanced value for distributors by comparing compensation levels and benefits policies with over 1,000 distribution companies," said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD executive director. "The detailed analysis helps our members identify compensation levels and the strength of their benefit packages."

Nonparticipating companies may purchase the report from the association. For more information about the 2018 NAFCD Cross-Industry Compensation and Benefits Report, visit: nafcd.org.