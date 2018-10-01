Mohawk’s Edge Summit to help retailers

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk will unveil innovative products, brands and programs to help its retail partners accelerate their competitive edge in the face of today’s fast-paced and changing retail world at the Edge Summit, Dec. 6-9, 2018 at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.

“Edge Summit offers a front row seat to the future of specialty retail and represents Mohawk’s commitment to our best retailers,” said Seth Arnold, vice president of residential marketing. “Edge Summit provides an environment for retailers to connect, sharpen their local strategies and find the path to achieve an edge in their local markets.”

Mohawk invites retailers to discover all the ways they can make an unprecedented impact on their businesses in 2019 with these exclusive opportunities:

Leverage the power of new brands to attract new consumers and accelerate sales. Product introductions. First access to Mohawk’s 2019 product introductions, Mohawk’s most ambitious product launch and biggest hard surface launch to date. Retailers in attendance at Edge Summit will receive the first run of 2019 samples and merchandising.

First access to Mohawk’s 2019 product introductions, Mohawk’s most ambitious product launch and biggest hard surface launch to date. Retailers in attendance at Edge Summit will receive the first run of 2019 samples and merchandising. Digital innovation. Experience firsthand how the launch of Mohawk’s new brand websites have the ability to connect six million shoppers to specialty retail stores.

“Mohawk’s Edge Summit will give our customers the tools they need to win in today’s retail space, where they face increased competition as well as the pressures of ecommerce and digital influence,” said Bill Gaddis, director of national sales. “The educational tracks and keynote sessions are all are designed to give the support needed for our customers to grow their businesses and surpass their goals. Retailers will have access to experts on strategy, marketing and retail influence.”

Jeff Lorberbaum, CEO, Mohawk Industries; Brian Carson, president, Mohawk Flooring North America; Tom Lape, president, Mohawk residential, soft and hard surfaces; and Karen Mendelsohn, senior vice president, marketing, will kick off the general session to unveil the future of specialty retail.

Groundbreaking educational sessions will include three tracks: Digital Experience—How to Use Digital to Drive Your Business; Shopper Journey—How to Succeed in the Changing Retail Environment; Retail Operations—Tools and Tactics to Run an Efficient Business. Each track is grounded by peer-to-peer sessions along with presentations on key topics facing today’s business landscape.

Additionally, keynote sessions at the Edge Summit will be led by:

, Mulpuru-Kodaliis regularly featured on CNBC, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune and The Financial Times. Retailers will have the opportunity to experience the country’s leading authority on retail, shopping and mobile commerce as she shares the optimistic future for specialty retail. Captain Charlie Plumb, former navy pilot. Since his return home from six years of captivity, fighter pilot Captain Plumb has shared his story and the lessons he learned from it with more than 5,000 audiences. It is a story of hope, suggesting that the techniques used to survive extreme conditions can be applied to overcome the struggles of day-to-day business challenges.

Learn what shoppers really want as Salesforce breaks down research from 6,000 consumers and 1.4 billion ecommerce visits. This keynote will reveal where and how shoppers are interacting, where they experience the most friction and what their behaviors mean for flooring retailers. A closer look at edge. This interactive session led by Mohawk leadership will take an in-depth look at Edge and give retailers insight into the business strategy behind the innovation as well as Mohawk’s commitment to the future of specialty retail.

For more information, visit: mohawkedge.com.