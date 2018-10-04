Mohawk Group’s Nutopia Matrix introduces new patterns

Calhoun, Ga.—Complementing Mohawk Group’s Nutopia carpet plank collection, Nutopia Matrix presents two lower-profile flat loop 12" x 36" patterns also inspired by the idea of “urban fabric.”

Urban Transit has an active, shifting pattern, while Urban Terrain offers an overall gestural pattern. These two styles are made to coordinate with the Nutopia collection or used independently to create biophilic environments inspired by nature’s presence in urban areas.

The Living Product Challenge Petal certified system is manufactured with a mix of heathered and solid Duracolor solution-dyed nylon yarns to emphasize depth of pattern. Carbon-neutral Nutopia Matrix features Mohawk Group’s newest generation of Red List-free carpet tile backing. Using advanced materials and patent-pending engineering, EcoFlex Matrix lowers environmental impact without sacrificing performance. The sustainable backing is dematerialized to use fewer raw materials and energy. It also simplifies floor preparation and installation, greatly reduces sub-floor moisture concerns, and is easier to ship and handle.

As part of Petal Certification and to leave a handprint rather than a footprint, Mohawk Group engaged in a special handprinting strategy to offset the water used in the manufacturing of Red List-free Nutopia Matrix. The flooring company has partnered with Hampton University in Virginia to install 152 low-flow showerheads, resulting in an annual water savings of approximately 4 million gallons. Between its sustainability features and distinct design innovations, Nutopia Matrix inspires like the poetry of city life.