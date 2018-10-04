Milestone presents its +One collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—Milestone has recently introduced the +One collection, one of its newest tile lines.

Stylish and contemporary, +One is the crossroads of raw industrial and refined design, going beyond the simple look of poured concrete to incorporate unique, sophisticated interpretations that honor both classic and modern design. A modern take on the gritty appeal of concrete, +One is perfect for both residential and high-traffic commercial projects. A blending of shades that mirrors the look of stained concrete, +One Canvas is an extension of +One’s tribute to the clean, contemporary look of American industrial design. Two versatile, matte colors pair perfectly with clean, contemporary looks found in modern urban settings.

Available in eight designer colors—chalk, ash, plumb, greige, mud and coal for +One, and white and moka for +One Canvas—the +One collection’s diverse line offers the perfect shade for any project. The concrete look of +One is available in 24” x 48”, 24” x 24”, 8” x 48” and 12” x 24” floor and wall tile, 12” x 12” cube and sphere deco looks and coordinating mosaics and trim options. +One Canvas is available in 8 x 48 and 12 x 24 polished and unpolished finishes.

Like all other Milestone porcelain tiles, +One is produced using High Definition Graphic (HDG) technology, a state-of-the art inkjet process creating a stunningly realistic wood look suitable for both interior and exterior settings. Milestone products are made in the USA at the company’s facility, located in Clarksville, Tenn., and contain 40% or more recycled material.