Milestone launches its Epic collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—Milestone has introduced the Epic collection, one of its newest tile lines.

The Epic collection brings the touch of marble into both residential and commercial projects. Available in four colors—apuano, imperial, dolomite and Alaska grey—this sleek tile combines the timeless, classic look of marble with the low-maintenance and durability of porcelain.

Epic is available in 3”x 12”, 12” x 24”, 24” x 24” and 24”x 48” floor and wall tile. Coordinating mosaic and trim options complete the collection.

Every Milestone porcelain tile is produced using High Definition Graphic (HDG) technology, a state-of-the art inkjet process creating a stunningly realistic wood look suitable for both interior and exterior settings. Milestone products are made in the USA at the company’s production facility, located in Clarksville, Tenn., and contain 40% or more recycled material.