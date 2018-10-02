Milestone introduces its Mood Wood collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—Milestone has launched the Mood Wood collection, one of its newest tile lines.

With the faithful interpretation of the natural hues, grain and shades of natural wood, Mood Wood combines a sleek, matte porcelain tile finish with an array of five warm color compositions. Bathrooms become spa-like, kitchens a place to explore, and living rooms a gathering place to unwind and share stories. Mood Wood creates diverse, exciting spaces, transforming residential and commercial projects with the inviting look and feel of natural wood.

Available in five designer colors—white, honey, nut, brown and grey—Mood Wood’s diverse line offers the perfect shade for any project. The wood look tile is available in 6” x 36” and 8” x 48” rectified formats, as well as four beautiful 24” x 24” cassettone décor color options. Coordinating bullnose and mosaic options complete the collection.

Every Milestone porcelain tile is produced using High Definition Graphic (HDG) technology, a state-of-the art inkjet process creating a stunningly realistic wood look suitable for both interior and exterior settings. Milestone products are made in the USA at the company’s production facility, located in Clarksville, Tenn., and contain 40% or more recycled material.