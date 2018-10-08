Mannington Commercial avoids price increases on LVT, resilient sheet

Calhoun, Ga.—Recent price hikes by manufacturers are being driven by several factors, not least of which are the recent tariff increases on Chinese material. Thanks to Mannington Commercial’s U.S.-based manufacturing, the company will not be raising the prices on its hard surface flooring products at this time.

Unlike other manufacturers, Mannington Commercial makes the vast majority of its hard surface flooring products domestically. This allows Mannington Commercial to continue to bring customers a wide range of stylish, high-quality LVT and resilient sheet products, with no price increase.

“With more than 90% of our commercial LVT SKUs produced domestically in our Madison, Ga., facility, we will not be issuing a price increase on commercial LVT at this time,” said Whitney LeGate, director of commercial LVT for Mannington Commercial. “This includes our beautiful collections such as Amtico, Nature’s Paths, Spacia and many more.”

Domestic manufacturing of both hard surface flooring and carpet has long allowed Mannington Commercial to provide the highest levels of service and product quality in the industry, while supporting local economies. “We are proud that 100% of our commercial resilient sheet has been manufactured in Salem, N.J., for the last several decades,” said Ian Campbell, Mannington Commercial Business Manager of Commercial Sheet. “Because of the people there and their hard work, we are able to offer the best resilient sheet portfolio of products in the market today.”

With recent tariff impositions on China and a potential for higher tariffs to come, the price stability provided by Mannington Commercial’s domestically made LVT and resilient sheet has become increasingly relevant to customers. “Mannington Commercial is pleased to be able to offer our beautiful, high-performance LVT at a stable price, thanks to our investment in American manufacturing,” LeGate added.