Magnetic Building Solutions expands executive team

Dalton—Michael Bennett has joined Magnetic Building Solutions (MBS) to head up global marketing and sales, according to Scott Humphrey, president and CEO, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), and managing director of MBS. In this new role, which began Sept. 1, Bennett took over managing all sales and marketing functions for the company. He is based in the MBS corporate headquarters in Dalton.

“We feel very confident about our decision to put Michael at the helm where he will be overseeing the launch of MBS’ innovations and technology,” Humphrey said. “Among his many professional and personal attributes is his ability to create ‘win/win’ outcomes. I have rarely encountered anyone with Michael’s level of professionalism and strength of relationship. We are thrilled that he has joined our team.”

Bennett brings 30 years of experience in the flooring industry into his new role with MBS. His background encompasses all levels of sales and marketing experience from manufacturing to retail to distribution. Bennett has held several high-level management positions at companies on many sides of the industry including: YSS Flooring North America based in Dallas, RM Design in Greenville, S.C., and Space Flooring in Atlanta. For the past 10 years, he has specialized in international sales management for several major manufacturers including Ekowood, Senda and others, as well as serving as CEO at Amorim Flooring North America from 2009-2015.

“I have never been more excited to be a part of the flooring industry,” Bennett said. “Magnetic Building Solutions is in a class all its own—filling a large gap within the industry and offering a seemingly endless array of applications. I am very excited to be on the ground floor with this technology as we have a nearly limitless horizon ahead that offers tremendous growth potential. We’ve already hit the ground running.”

For more information, visit: magneticbuildingsolutions.com/.