Laticrete introduces Spartacote Flex XPL for decorative, protective applications

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has launched Spartacote Flex XPL, a high solids, low VOC and minimal odor resinous floor coating for both decorative and protective applications. Designed to be easier to work with than similar products on the market, Spartacote Flex XPL allows contractors an extended working time of 20 to 25 minutes and a better flow, thanks to the products’ chemical makeup which retains low viscosity.

“The introduction of Spartacote Flex XPL is another example of how Laticrete is striving to ease the work of the installer and improve the durability of buildings,” said Benjamin Lampi, Laticrete product manager. “With high chemical and abrasion resistance, as well as compatibility with existing Spartacote Polyaspartic Pigments and Spartacote Metallic Pigments, Spartacote Flex XPL is a floor coating that can withstand harsh conditions—all while sporting a vibrant color.”

Spartacote Flex XPL features an improved setting time which allows for a fast return-to-service with foot traffic permitted in three to four hours and vehicular traffic after 24 hours. Additionally, Spartacote Flex XPL can be used within resinous floor coating systems as a primer, mid coat or clear top coat sealer and is non-hazing for thick-build coating systems. To maintain the desired finish, Spartacote Flex XPL is UV-resistant, preventing discoloration from occurring.

Ideal for a variety of applications, such as residential garages, commercial and industrial flooring and other high-traffic interior and exterior applications, Spartacote Flex XPL meets the FDA/CFSAN, U.S. Food Code, physical facilities criteria as outlined in 6.101.11 of Surface Characteristics that are USDA acceptable.