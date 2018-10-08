Laticrete expands resinous flooring, decorative coating systems product line

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has expanded its diverse family of Spartacote resinous flooring and decorative coating systems to offer customers a comprehensive line of leading-edge products. The expansion includes 14 new products that are ideal for a variety of commercial and industrial uses, all backed by Laticrete warranties for a proven installation system.
“Spartacote resinous flooring systems have gained recognition and built a reputation as the most dynamic and customizable concrete coatings available for a wide range of applications,” said Jeff Bonkiewicz, channel manager, Laticrete. “From large warehouses to busy production facilities to hospitals and even breweries, these products complement and expand the Spartacote line, ensuring our customers have the most innovative and versatile choices when seeking a durable flooring system.”
New Spartacote products include:
- SL Topping. A semi self-leveling or seeded high solids, multi-functional epoxy floor topping. This product is stain-resistant with excellent cleanability and combines optimal strength and flexibility for high performance. In addition to being low-maintenance, Spartacote SL Topping is USDA compliant.
- Epoxy Membrane. A flexible epoxy membrane that bridges surface cracks in concrete, using flexible epoxy resin and silica fillers to produce a self-leveling slurry.
- Urethane Primer WB. A two-component, waterborne aliphatic urethane primer. This product provides excellent adhesion and is eco-friendly, emitting low odor and low VOC.
- Urethane Floor Sealer WB. A two-component, waterborne aliphatic floor coating that offers the chemical resistance and durability inherent to urethanes. In addition to providing excellent resistance to UV discoloration, impact and staining, Spartacote Urethane Floor Sealer WB offers high-performance adhesion and chemical resistance.
- Cove Gel. An epoxy system designed for installation as an integral cove base at 1.6-6 mm thick. In addition to emitting low VOC and low installation odor, Spartacote Cove Gel is easy to apply and contributes towards MR 5 and EQ 4.2 under LEED. Spartacote Cove Gel is intended for use with Spartacote resinous coating systems to create a seamless transition between floors and walls.
- General Primer. A general purpose primer for concrete, steel, cement board and Spartacote epoxy and urethane systems. In addition to being moisture tolerant, Spartacote General Primer is low VOC, low odor and considered user-friendly.
- Vertical WB. A two-component, waterborne urethane wall coating with a class A fire rating for optimal protection. Spartacote Vertical WB offers the abrasion resistance and toughness inherent of urethanes and can be applied at 6-8 mils wet film thickness using a brush, roller or spray.
- Vertical HB. A multi-functional, pigmented, high-build epoxy novolac coating for wall and ceiling applications applied at 0.3-0.4 mm thickness. In addition to providing excellent chemical and stain resistance, Spartacote Vertical HB offers exceptional film integrity and is USDA and FDA compliant.
- Oil Tolerant Primer. A two-component, epoxy primer designed to enhance the bond of all Spartacote epoxy and urethane coatings, linings and flooring products to concrete contaminated with various types of vegetable and petroleum oils.
- Surface Build Quartz. A general purpose, high-performance epoxy designed for use with Spartacote Blended Quartz broadcasts to create a coating system that provides a strong-bonded monolithic floor that is chemical resistant to a variety of irritants such as salts and sanitizing solutions.
- Surface Build Flake. A general purpose, high-performance epoxy for use with Spartacote Blended Chip broadcasts to create a seamless flooring system for light- to medium-traffic areas.
- Surface Build Top Coat UV. A high-performance top coat that provides increased UV and chemical resistance. Designed for use over Spartacote resinous coating systems, Spartacote Surface Build Top Coat UV can be combined with other products such as Spartacote Surface Build Quartz and Spartacote Surface Build Flake to create resinous flooring systems. Spartacote Surface Build Top Coat UV is low odor and low VOC.
- Epoxy Fill Coat. An epoxy-based material for filling surface defects and bug holes in concrete substrates. Spartacote Epoxy Fill Coat can be used in horizontal, vertical and overhead applications and can be troweled or squeegeed. Spartacote Epoxy Fill Coat is low odor and low VOC.
- Surface Build Pigments. A color concentrate for Spartacote SL Topping and Spartacote Surface Build Flake. Spartacote Surface Build Pigments deliver vibrant, consistent colors that are easy to mix and easy to use onsite.