Laticrete expands resinous flooring, decorative coating systems product line

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has expanded its diverse family of Spartacote resinous flooring and decorative coating systems to offer customers a comprehensive line of leading-edge products. The expansion includes 14 new products that are ideal for a variety of commercial and industrial uses, all backed by Laticrete warranties for a proven installation system.

“Spartacote resinous flooring systems have gained recognition and built a reputation as the most dynamic and customizable concrete coatings available for a wide range of applications,” said Jeff Bonkiewicz, channel manager, Laticrete. “From large warehouses to busy production facilities to hospitals and even breweries, these products complement and expand the Spartacote line, ensuring our customers have the most innovative and versatile choices when seeking a durable flooring system.”

New Spartacote products include: