Karndean Designflooring launches QuietChoice premium acoustic underlayment

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring introduces QuietChoice premium acoustic underlayment for use with its luxury vinyl planks and tiles. By pairing QuietChoice with Karndean Designflooring products, specifiers can raise the impact insulation class (IIC) of an assembly by up to 26dB and achieve an impressive IIC rating of up to 72 (ASTM E2179 6-inch slab with drop ceiling).

QuietChoice is designed to be used with any format of luxury vinyl flooring produced by Karndean Designflooring, including gluedown, loose lay and rigid core. When combined with QuietChoice, all Karndean Designflooring products meet uniform building code values of greater than 50 IIC, ideal for multi-story applications. Featuring CrushGuard technology, QuietChoice will withstand the weight of flooring, furniture and the dynamic forces of foot traffic. Unlike lightweight underlayments, QuietChoice is warranted to maintain its thickness and acoustic benefits.

Specifiers can take comfort in QuietChoice’s Ultra-Fresh antimicrobial protection, which defends against the growth of harmful mold, mildew and bacteria. As the underlayment is certified under the UL Greenguard Gold certification for indoor air quality, end users can be assured that it is free of harmful chemicals and odors (volatile organic compounds).

This product is both a quiet and sustainable choice. Made in part with soybean oil and other natural resources, QuietChoice is 100% recyclable and qualifies projects for LEED IEQ and MR credits.