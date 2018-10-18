Interface leads in workplace strategy with new headquarters

Atlanta— Interface officially opened its new global headquarters here. Base Camp, as named by employees, incorporates design features that benefit employees and the environment. The new space supports the company’s global initiative to create inspiring spaces for employees and customers.

“Base Camp reflects who we are, what we do best, and the core values we live every day,” said Jay Gould, Interface CEO. “Our new work home exemplifies sustainability best practices and our continued commitment to eliminate negative impacts on the environment.”

Developed and designed in partnership with JLL , Perkins+Will , MSTSD and Parkside Partners , the 40,000-square-foot headquarters takes into consideration elements of sustainability, well-being and biophilic design to offer employees, customers and partners a modern, convenient, healthy and collaborative environment. The design-forward building also functions as a living showroom for Interface’s extensive line of flooring collections.

Targeting Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Platinum certification, the building uses 48% less energy than code requires and houses a 15,000-gallon water collection system for flush fixtures. To minimize waste, design and construction teams recycled and donated building materials, with total waste diversion at 93%. The building’s exterior features a forest-inspired building wrap that provides natural light and reduces heat.