Gerflor DLW linoleum to arrive in the U.S.

Chicago—Following the acquisition of DLW Flooring’s linoleum activities in March 2018, Gerflor USAis set to launch a new linoleum collection for the U.S. market in 2019.

The Gerflor DLW line recently completed its six-month integration plan in Europe, including takeover of the manufacturing plant in Delmenhorst, Germany, as well as part of the company’s sales force and support functions. The forthcoming U.S. launch marks the next phase of Gerflor’s linoleum venture.

Expanding its U.S. product portfolio to include linoleum strengthens Gerflor’s position as the top commercial resilient flooring manufacturer in the world, serving a wide-range of customers across vertical markets, including healthcare, education, housing and retail.

“As the leader in commercial resilient flooring, DLW Linoleum was a natural addition to our portfolio,” said Benjamin Bachman, chief sales and marketing officer, Gerflor USA. “We cannot wait to offer our customers a new source of high-performing, high-quality linoleum in 2019.”

For more information, visit gerflorusa.com.