Galleher launches floor visualizer

Santa Fe Springs, Calif.—Galleher has launched a cutting-edge new floor visualizer for its Monarch Plank and Reward Flooring brands. Each brand’s website now offers a free, single-click visualizer that allows users to instantly see any of a brand’s floors accurately superimposed into an image of their own home.

Unlike earlier visualizers that required significant user effort, working only on select platforms and yielding iffy images, this visualizer requires no user experience and can be used on any desktop or mobile device, with high-quality, realistic results.

“This technology engages consumers and designers like nothing we’ve seen before,” said Danny Harrington, vice president of marketing and product development, Galleher. “The ease of use and life-like results speed the selection process and generate excitement in the end user that translates into quickly closed sales for our professional flooring customers. This really is the dealer’s best friend.”

This visualization technology can play an important role for anyone involved in the process: dealers can show customers what a showroom sample looks like installed in a large area of their home or business; contractors out on a measure can present flooring options in the actual rooms where they’ll be installed; designers can help clients see their vision, and can download rendered images for use in presentations; consumers can shop from the comfort of their home, no longer petrified by the prospect of making a huge decision from a small sample.

To learn more, visit: monarchplank.com/pages/roomvo. You can also visit: rewardflooring.com/pages/roomvo.