Galleher hires new division manager

Santa Fe Springs, Calif.—Galleher has hired Kyle Sherman as its Los Angeles-area division manager.

Formerly the West regional sales manager for Mullican flooring and Southwest regional sales manager for B.R. Funsten, Sherman brings a wealth of experience from both distribution and manufacturing.

“We are very excited to have Kyle on the team,” said Clay Covington, Galleher vice president of sales. “Kyle is an energetic, organized manager who shares our core values of integrity and passion for growth.”