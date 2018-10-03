FloorFolio partners with MBS

Dalton, Ga.—FloorFolio has recently taken on a partnership with Magnetic Building Solutions (MBS), according to Michael Freedman, president and CEO of FloorFolio.

“With our partner MBS, we are bringing to market a proprietary and customized magnetic flooring product, inspired by [our new flooring product] MagneBuild, but designed exclusively for the commercial real-estate developer,” said Freedman. “Our new line, Levitate—which includes commercial-grade magnetic flooring and wall tile—fills a gap in the commercial market that, until now, has been exposed. One of the main issues for any end user or flooring contractor are costly call backs and time-consuming repairs. With the installation of Levitate, these issues become non-existent. Levitate offers the ability to simply remove a plank and instantly replace it, eliminating any downtime for an active facility.”

FloorFolio supplies 2mm and 3mm LVT, loose lay, a rigid floating LVT and now the new Levitate Magnetic Flooring line to the commercial sector, with the ability to customize colors, textures and sizes. FloorFolio’s exclusive product lineup addresses many of the issues end users face during installation, including floor preparation, time to install, acclimation, quality and—most importantly—sound. FloorFolio broke ground with a singular sound solution in its triple-patented EnviroQuiet LVT. The performance benefits of this product include an acoustic underlayment that is permanently attached to the LVT, thereby eliminating any issues that occur when installing over a traditional sound pad.

“When launching a new technology that has the potential to impact an entire industry in the way that MBS does, nothing is more important to our team than aligning ourselves with the right partners to take the product to market,” said Scott Humphrey, president and CEO of World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and managing director of MBS. “Reputation and innovation continue to be of the utmost importance to us. Floorfolio is a standout company in the flooring industry. We singled them out and targeted them for partnership with MBS based on their reputation for top quality products, stellar customer service and performance.”

For more information, visit: floorfolio.com.