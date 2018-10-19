Emser Tile organizes donation to support disaster relief

Los Angeles—In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Emser Tile has made a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support local humanitarian services and programs in the Florida Panhandle area.

The Los Angeles-based tile and stone company operates six showrooms and service centers as well as a recently opened distribution center in the state, to service thousands of valued customers and partners in the Florida region.

“The resilience of these communities shines in this time of devastation,” said Carl Delia, president, Emser Tile. “Emser Tile is dedicated to supporting the families who have been impacted as they begin to rebuild.”

This marks the company’s second American Red Cross donation this year—the first following Hurricane Florence in September.