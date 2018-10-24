Emser Tile celebrates 50 years of design, service

Los Angeles—Emser Tile is honored to celebrate 50 years of business with its associates and partners. The company’s family-like culture has been a hallmark since its beginning in 1968.

Emser first entered the residential market selling luxury carpets and rugs, while also investing in commercial and residential real estate holdings. In 1973, Emser expanded into the tile and stone industry, which became the company’s core business by the 1990s. Early partners were in the homebuilder market, followed by an expansion into the commercial sector, providing wall and flooring solutions for major department stores, government offices and resort hotels across the country.

Rooted in relationships, Emser Tile’s key to growth remains its underlying values of perseverance, respect and integrity—values the company championed since the beginning and will carry on to the next generation. “As we look ahead to the next 50 years, Emser Tile’s continued success will draw upon its legacy of strong family values combined with an unparalleled dedication to our customers and associates,” said Carl Delia, president.

Today, Emser Tile employs more than 1,100 associates nationwide in more than 75 sales and service locations, including four state-of-the-art distribution centers in California, Texas, Virginia and Florida. The company currently offers an expanse of more than 200 tile and natural stone collections.