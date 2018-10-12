Durkan’s latest carpet collection brings awareness to breast cancer

Calhoun, Ga.—Durkan’s new Camélia Rose, a carpet collection created in collaboration with designer Virginia Langley, is helping to bring awareness to breast cancer while also raising funds all year round for research.

“I was honored to partner my new collection in the fight against breast cancer with Susan G. Komen,” Langley said. “My family has had to deal with cancer and my father is a survivor. I can only imagine how difficult it is to go through and how strong one has to be to get through it.”

As a long-term partner of Susan G. Komen, Durkan is committed in the fight against breast cancer. Hospitality flooring specifiers can join Durkan in the fight when they Specify for a Cure. Camélia Rose PDI (precision dye injected) carpeting is included in Durkan’s Specify for a Cure corporate donation program, which gives 25 cents per square yard sold to Susan G. Komen when 500 square yards or more of any PDI carpeting styles are ordered.

Also included in the program is Secoya and Bolder enhanced resilient tile from the Hot & Heavy collection. When customers specify 1,000 square feet or more of these eligible hard surface products, Durkan will donate 10 cents per square foot sold. Since 2001, Mohawk Industries programs, like Specify for a Cure, have collectively contributed more than $5.5 million to Susan G. Komen on behalf of customers and employees.

In addition to PDI, the Camélia Rose collection also features styles offered in Durkan’s innovative Definity technology, which redefines luxury performance with the latest patterning and textures.

To learn more, visit Durkan.com.