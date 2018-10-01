Delta’s advisory board appoints Stertmeyer, Wheeler

Boonville, N.Y.—Delta Hardwood Flooring has chosen Randall Stertmeyer and Patrick Wheeler to serve on its board of advisors.

For the last decade, Delta has primarily been producing OEM/private label products for major suppliers. Its new brand, Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring, is the exclusive source of the soon-to-debut Frank Lloyd Wright Wood Flooring collection.

“I am delighted to have these two consummate professionals on our board,” said Randy Bowers, president and founder of Delta Hardwood Flooring. “I worked many years with Randy Stertmeyer and have the utmost respect for his industry knowledge and overall professionalism. He brought in Pat Wheeler, a top financial advisor with whom he has a history of working successfully together. Their collective input has already proven to be invaluable and our future looks even stronger with Randy and Pat as key advisors to our growth.”

Stertmeyer, who currently serves as chief operations officer of Communicators International, a marketing communications firm, spent four decades holding prominent positions in both the tile/stone and hardwood flooring industries. These positions included being vice president of sales and marketing for Questech Metals and, most recently, president/CEO of Green River American Hardwood Flooring.

Wheeler is a seasoned merger and acquisition specialist having major experience with both publicly listed and private companies. He previously was CEO of Vermont Composites, a private-equity backed aerospace engineering and manufacturing firm. He also has logged quality time within the flooring marketplace, with seven years as president/CEO of Questech Metals.