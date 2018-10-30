Crossville launches Astral Plane porcelain tile collection

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has launched Astral Plane, the company’s latest porcelain tile collection. This unique, stone-look product offers unprecedented visual depth achieved through multidimensional graphics applied during the manufacturing process.

“Astral Plane’s multidimensional graphics create a deeply layered look that makes the neutral color palette burst with visual texture,” explained Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville vice president of marketing.

What’s more, Astral Plane supports biophilic design. “The nuanced appearance echoes the look of stone within natural landscapes,” Waldrep said. “This makes it an ideal foundational element for designers who’re focused on integrating the relationship between humankind and nature into interior design.”

The collection’s four hues are designed to answer current color trends and provide lasting appeal for installations in the long-term. The quartet of colors include Altair, an ecru hue with cream highlights; Magellan, a strong, nuanced gray; Pavo, a deep, lush brown; and Draco, a charcoal hue dark like the night sky.

Astral Plane comes in three rectified field tile sizes—24x24 inches, 12x24 inches and 6x24 inches—that are ideal for mixing and matching in a variety of patterns. Two mosaic options, a 2x2-inch and a random mosaic, invite creativity and versatility to complete any design. The covebase and bullnose trim allow for fully finished looks.

