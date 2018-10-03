Crossville debuts newest breast cancer awareness scarf

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by debuting its latest Breast Cancer Awareness scarf in a presentation event to recognize Shelby Ferriter, the creator of this year’s winning design. In addition, Crossville has made a $3,500 donation to The Common Thread for the Cure in Ferriter’s name.

Ferriter’s scarf design was selected through a public voting process earlier this year. She recently launched her interior design career at Looney Ricks Kiss (LRK) in Memphis, Tenn., and the presentation event was held at her new workplace with LRK staff in attendance. For her winning design, Ferriter received a Crossville prize pack valued at $200, as well as a quantity of the scarves to share with friends and family. Additionally, Crossville’s Gita Tao, West Coast residential sales manager, presented her with the $3,500 donation check made to The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation in her name.

Ferriter’s scarf design focuses on empowering individuals battling breast cancer. “The mountains are not only part of Crossville’s logo, but also a symbol of the climb that individuals with breast cancer are going to face,” said Ferriter. “With each step, with each day, with each dollar raised, we get closer to the top of the mountain and closer to finding a cure. My hope is that when those battling cancer wear this scarf they are reminded of the strength they hold and are encouraged to keep fighting.”

Crossville supports The Common Thread for the Cure through more than the biennial scarf contest. Since 2007, the company also donated a portion of the proceeds from sales of select glass wall tile collections (currently, Convergence and Glass Blox) and participates as a sponsor at fundraising events. To date, Crossville has donated more than $95,000 to The Common Thread for the Cure to help fund Helping Hands grants that offer practical support to members of the interior design community who are facing the challenges of breast cancer.

For more information, visit: crossvilleinc.com.