Creating Your Space taps flooring veteran to bolster retail division

San Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space, a digital solutions company for flooring retailers, has named flooring veteran Jody Abbott digital marketing specialist.

“Jody has more than 10 years of experience in the flooring industry and brings a distinct set of capabilities and perspective to the business,” said Michael Vogel, president and CEO of Creating Your Space. “Our team provides our dealers a unique combination of flooring experience and technical expertise, and Jody will certainly add value to our dealers with her experience.”

Abbott has spent more than a decade working with some of the top brands in the flooring industry, including with both Stainmaster and Armstrong. She has an extensive track record of developing strong and enduring relationships with flooring dealers and collaborating with them to grow their businesses. Abbott began her career in the flooring industry with Invista. Most recently, she was the program manager for Armstrong Flooring’s Elite Retailer Program where she managed 85 new Elite Program launches and 200 retail showrooms across North America.