Coverings calls for top products, emerging leaders in tile and stone

Arlington, Va.—Coverings is now accepting submissions for both the 2019 Coverings Installation and Design (CID) Awards and 2019 Rock Stars Awards. Both programs honor the best and brightest within tile and stone, underscoring Coverings’ mission to support the growth and success of the industry.

“Coverings is proud to build awareness for—and foster relationships with—the best in the business by highlighting inspiring projects and young leaders,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Events, the management company for Coverings. “The CID and Rock Stars Awards continue to showcase the incredible work and talent within the tile and stone industry.”

The CID Awards recognize outstanding design and installation in residential and commercial tile and stone projects. Architects, designers, builders, contractors, distributors, retailers, installers and other professionals are eligible to submit through the Coverings online portal before 5:00 p.m. EST Dec. 17. It’s free to enter and multiple entries are encouraged.

Projects are evaluated by an independent panel of judges based on their levels of creativity, craftsmanship and use of materials, and must have been completed within the past two years. A grand prize of $3,000 will be awarded to the most outstanding project, which showcases excellence in both design and installation. Eight category winners will each receive a prize of $2,000. All winners will receive a one-night stay in Orlando to attend Coverings 2019 and will have their work featured on display at the show.

Coverings’ Rock Stars Awards recognizes emerging industry leaders. All candidates must be nominated by a colleague within the industry. Eligible nominees must be 35 or younger and employed within one of the following professions: architect, designer, distributor, retailer, contractor/installer, fabricator, specifier, trade association or manufacturer. All nominations must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. EST Dec. 17. Rock Stars submission forms and full criteria can be found here.

Rock Stars candidates are reviewed by a committee of industry leaders and selected honorees will be celebrated at the annual Coverings Rock Stars Awards Luncheon. Further accolades for 2019 Rock Stars include a free one-night hotel stay in Orlando, inclusion in Coverings press releases, a special Rock Star badge ribbon and a year-long feature on the Coverings website.