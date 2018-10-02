Coverings 2019 registration now open

Arlington, Va.—Coverings has opened registration for its 2019 show. The event highlights the latest in tile and stone products from around the world and provides insights into industry trends with a wide range of exhibits and education, while facilitating quality connections through onsite networking events. Returning to the Orlando market, Coverings will be held April 9-12 at the Orange County Convention Center and is open to all industry professionals at no cost.

Coverings 2019 will include more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 40 countries and feature the latest in innovations, trends and live demonstrations. Attendees will have the chance to attend free education sessions, many offering CEUs, with planned topics including: project case studies, economic forecasts, industry trends, labor shortages and solutions, installation demos and cross-segment collaboration. Programming caters to all tile and stone professionals, with insights relevant to architects & designers, builders & remodelers, contractors & installers, fabricators, retailers and distributors.

“Coverings is proud to provide free access to top industry experts and products from around the globe,” said Alena Capra, Coverings industry ambassador. “As we continue our annual showcase of the latest in tile and stone materials, installation techniques and design trends, we’re excited to welcome industry professionals of all backgrounds with robust new programming and product introductions.”

Attendees who commit in advance will receive notice of key programs, access to conference information, promotions and other exclusive opportunities. As Orlando is traditionally one of the show’s most popular markets, early registrants are also encouraged to look into accommodations and are offered discounted hotel stays through Coverings hotel partners.

To learn more or to register, visit: coverings.com.