Consolidated Carpet relocates

New York, N.Y.—Consolidated Carpet will relocate its NYC headquarters, effective Nov.1, 2018. The new office space, located at 16 West 22nd St., addresses to increasing industry demand for collaborative open work spaces, state-of-the-art showrooms and updated technology systems.

The newly renovated 13,000-square-foot space occupies the top floor of the building and takes up the length of the entire city block between 5th and 6th avenues. The strategically designed floor plan promotes worker productivity and houses the space for increasing Consolidated Carpet personnel as well as the company’s vast network of clients.

“We are designing our NYC office relocation as a destination for our many client constituencies,” said David Meberg, president and CEO of Consolidated Carpet. “Our flooring showroom will be a client-centric space, exhibiting progressive design elements built for hosting industry events and showcasing innovative flooring solutions.”

The layout includes four conference rooms and a dozen touch-down spaces for visiting clientele, mill reps and Consolidated’s field-based associates to utilize. Naturally, the company chose carpet, alongside a variety of floor finishes. Eight different flooring manufactures will be featured throughout the space.

Consolidated Carpet will share the building in the Flatiron neighborhood with a number of tenants including A+I Architecture, a valued industry partner. Other leaseholders include Knotel, Rebecca Minkoff headquarters and Cote Korean Steakhouse. This location is positioned steps away from Madison Square Park, various public transportation outlets, and a multitude of flagship retail stores, hotels and dining options.