Chinese tariff won’t affect popular To Market lines

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—The recently imposed tariff on goods imported from China is having a significant effect on much of the flooring industry due to inevitable price increases, particularly for vinyl flooring suppliers. Since To Market’s OzoGrip and Urban 28 lines are made in North America, they are completely unaffected by the tariff.

OzoGrip loose lay LVT is designed for high traffic in both commercial and residential interiors. It is a durable, flexible and performance-driven solid surface flooring at 5mm thick. It is also the ideal choice for environmentally focused end users as it is FloorScore certified and carries an EPD.

Urban 28 is a collection of 3mm glue down planks and tiles, all with a 28 mil wear layer. The line includes 37 patterns and six size options made of phthalate-free virgin vinyl that are FloorScore certified and hold a 20-year commercial warranty.

Visit tomkt.com to learn more.