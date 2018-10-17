Cali’s BamDeck composite decking gets a makeover

San Diego—Cali Bamboo has relaunched its popular bamboo composite decking product, dubbing the fourth generation line BamDeck 4G. The redesigned planks are scalloped on the bottom and grooved on the sides for easy, DIY installations with Cali’s universal hidden fastening system. Planks come in a wide, 8 x 8¼ format and an extra-long, 16 x 5 7/16 format.

In a world of composite decks all attempting to mimic wood, BamDeck’s understated texture and classic, versatile colors stand out from the pack. Planks sport a solid composition with uniform hues from top to bottom and never require sealing or staining. Best of all, BamDeck 4G retains the same sustainable bamboo composite formula eco-minded installers love. Planks are made of 60% reclaimed bamboo fiber left over from the bamboo flooring manufacturing process, and 40% recycled HDPE plastics. This unique composition makes planks better protected from the elements and resistant to mold, mildew and insects. It also means no trees or habitats were harmed in BamDeck’s creation.

The new BamDeck 4G line comes in the following colors:

Coffee. Colored to perfection and steeped in unassuming charm, Coffee BamDeck composite decking works with any design and project. A subtle, dusty Earth-tone keeps planks natural, versatile, and easy to incorporate with a wide range of outdoor styles.

Slate. Cool but never cold, Slate BamDeck composite decking is colored in a perfect granite gray. Sleek, silvery planks are understated enough to work with any style, but still have the ability to uplift the entire outdoor vibe.

Charcoal. A deep, woodsy brown, Charcoal BamDeck composite decking is guaranteed to give any outdoor space an upscale makeover. Planks are colored in bittersweet richness and lend a natural decadence that complements simple and complex projects alike.

BamDeck 4G can be ordered at CaliBamboo.com.