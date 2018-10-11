Cali Bamboo expands Cali Vinyl Plus line

San Diego—Cali Bamboohas added four new floors to its popular Cali Vinyl Plus line. The new products feature colors from top-sellers within the Cali Vinyl Pro line and are now available with the signature Cali Vinyl Plus cork backing—a 100% recycled, built-in underlayment that boosts comfort, provides Mute Step sound insulation and helps to keep rooms cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

Cali Vinyl also features a waterproof construction, extra-thick 20mil scratch-resistant wear layer and click-lock milling for fast DIY installations. HiFi Imaging gives these luxury vinyl planks intricate wood grain details and rich color. This specialized printing technology brings authenticity to the four new styles:

Redefined Pine. A weathered and windswept grain features the gray-brown of pine tree bark with the same enduring character and stormy appeal. This style features high plank variety for a more rustic look.

Classic Acacia. Hues of cinnamon and nutmeg blend together in this exotic wood, delivering a warm vibrancy and an air of easy luxury. Acacia is known for its smooth grain and glowing undertones.

Mesquite. This intricate, lightly antiqued wood grain features the warmth of Manzanita bark and bears a comfortable, rustic elegance. Mesquite features high plank variety, inspired by reclaimed hardwood.

Shadowed Oak. An expertly worn wood grain feathered with natural knots and rays bears the thrilling beauty of a forest at midnight. These dark planks are perfect for making lighter-colored decor and furniture pop.