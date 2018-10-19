BHW Floors brings on new leadership

Seattle—BHW Floors, formerly Bamboo Hardwoods, has restructured its leadership in both its U.S. and overseas operations. Effective immediately, Daniel Wang is BHW’s new president and will be based out of Shanghai. In addition, Rick Shewmake is the company’s new vice president of U.S. operations.

Wang has been involved in manufacturing bamboo flooring for 19 years. He also has experience manufacturing both engineered and solid wood flooring. Shewmake brings over 35 years of flooring industry experience to his new position.

“As the new vice president of U.S. operations, I am excited about the company and the direction that we are going,” Shewmake explained. “In my years in the flooring industry from starting as a warehouse worker and moving up to the general manager of retail flooring store in Modesto, Calif., along with many years as a manufacturer and distributor representative, I bring a diverse history of seeing the industry from every angle. I believe that given the encouragement, knowledge and the tools to succeed, people will thrive and do their best. One of our first priorities is the launch of several new products that will diversity our product line and move BHW Floors forward into 2019 and beyond.”