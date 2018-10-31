Belknap White Group, Milestone set new goals

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) is looking forward to continuing its partnership with Milestone—previously Florim USA. BWG is currently offering a multitude of Milestone’s tile collections, including nine that were recently introduced to the U.S. marketplace.

“We applaud Florim USA for taking the leap,” stated Dave Godlewski, Belknap White Group’s vice president of ceramic. “They are one of our trusted manufacturers, producing incredibly high-quality materials, with friendly price points that are right in line with our customers’ needs. The designs are cutting-edge, the lines come in contemporary sizes and many of the collections are available in different finishes, edges and even offered with covebases.”

Florim’s rebranding to Milestone has made an impact to BWG, according to Godlewski. “The products are made right here in the USA with an Italian design influence, and our customers love that. We look forward to seeing what else they have in store for 2019.”