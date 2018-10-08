Belknap White Group hosts 18th annual FlooringPlus Convention

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG), one of America’s leading full-service flooring distributors, recently hosted its 18th annual FlooringPlus Convention in Newport, R.I., at the stately Hotel Viking. Scores of retailers, vendors, exhibitors and sponsors turned out for this event on Sept. 16-17, which was open to FlooringPlus members only.

The convention featured keynote speaker Lee Rubin, whose presentation explored the characteristics found among high achievers across various industries and disciplines. Attendees walked away from his presentation with the following: “If you always do what you’ve always done—you’ll always be where you’ve always been.”

Additional technical sessions focused on moisture mitigation, new LVT technologies and more. Attendees also learned about new products and services during the event’s two-day product showcase.

The main event was BWG’s awards presentation luncheon and ceremony. This year, BWG recognized the following award recipients:

BWG Highest Percentage Increase—Northeast Kitchens & Floors, Putnam, Conn.

BWG Cross Corporate Account of the Year—Custom Floors of Hartford, Conn.

BWG Dealer of the Year—Olympic Flooring of Old Saybrook, Conn.

“Our annual convention is one of our largest and most exciting gatherings of Belknap White Group's customers and vendors,” said Paul Castagliuolo, BWG president. “This event offers attendees the environment, the setting and the unique opportunity to meet with fellow dealers, to exchange ideas, reminisce and keep up-to-date on important information in our industry.”

The FlooringPlus Loyalty Program helps retailers drive their businesses with access to information and resources in the areas of merchandising, marketing, technology and product knowledge. Members enjoy the benefits of a group program, while maintaining their independence and identity via great flexibility.

For more information, visit belknapwhite.com/flooring-plus.